Reported shooting off Greenwell Springs Road leaves one dead early Friday
BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a shooting Friday morning at the intersection of Greenwell Springs and North Sherwood Forest Drive that left one person dead.
The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Friday at the Mallard Crossing apartment complex near the intersection.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said prior to deputies' arrival to the apartment complex, it received a call stating someone's vehicle had been shot during an attempted vehicle burglary. An armed man was found shot and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
No further information was available. WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details.
