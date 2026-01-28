REPORT: St. Amant High senior who has been seeking asylum in US since she was 10 deported to Guatemala

ST. AMANT — A St. Amant High School student who was seeking asylum in the United States was deported to Guatemala last week amid a nationwide crackdown on immigration from the Trump administration, The Advocate reports.

Maria Bolvito is a senior at St. Amant High and was taken into custody by federal agents on Jan. 20 following a routine check-in with immigration officials alongside her father, those familiar with Bolvito's situation told the paper.

The 18-year-old said she did not speak with a lawyer or go before a judge. Three days later, she and her father were deported.

“I felt sad,” Bolvito, who had been in the U.S. since she was about 10 years old, said in a text message to The Advocate from Guatemala. “I didn’t want to leave yet.”

Bolvito said she didn’t typically accompany her father when he regularly checked in with immigration officials on his request for asylum. But she said that officials asked her father to bring her to his most recent appointment in New Orleans, which came just a week after her 18th birthday.

“I can tell you she’s not a criminal — she’s just a regular girl who wants to have friends,” a teacher who asked to be unnamed said. “She’s loved by so many people, and she’s so missed.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not confirm Bolvito's deportation and an Ascension Parish Schools spokesperson referred the paper's questions to law enforcement.

Family friends told the paper that they found Bolvito and her father in an online database of ICE detainees, which said Maria Bolvito was detained at an ICE processing center in Evangeline Parish before her deportation.

Three Louisiana children, all U.S. citizens, were allegedly deported last year along with their parents. A 16-year-old boy was deported from Louisiana last year, despite having special legal protection for immigrant youth, the paper reported.