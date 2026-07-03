LSP: 72-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle in Amite

AMITE - A 72-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Friday, Louisiana State Police said.

On July 3, 2026, at 1:20 a.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 51 near Ponders Quarters Lane in Tangipahoa Parish. Robert Baker, 72, of Amite was killed.

Officials said a Jeep was traveling north and Baker was in the northbound lane when the Jeep struck Baker in the roadway.

The crash is under investigation.