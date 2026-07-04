Donaldsonville Independence Day celebration draws hundreds to Crescent Park

DONALDSONVILLE — Hundreds of people packed Crescent Park in Donaldsonville for an Independence Day celebration.

The event had food, vendors and live music for attendees.

Mayor Leroy Sullivan told WBRZ he is grateful to bring the community together for the holiday.

"We just had our Juneteenth celebration last month, great crowd and then to have a great crowd for this event, it just shows that the community loves to come together, have a great time, loved to listen to great music, there's great food, so it's just a great time for the city of Donaldsonville," Sullivan said.

The celebration wrapped up with a fireworks show.