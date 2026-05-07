67°
Latest Weather Blog
Report: 'Space exploration company' in discussions to purchase ExxonMobil land in Vermilion Parish
PECAN ISLAND - A state senator told Vermilion Today that a "space exploration company" was discussing buying 136,000 acres of land in Vermillion Parish from ExxonMobil.
State Senator Bob Hensgens could not confirm which company is involved; the report said Elon Musk's SpaceX or Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin could be involved.
Trending News
The 136,000 acres include land west of Intracoastal City, as well as areas north and south of Pecan Island, extending to the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge in Cameron Parish.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two Pointe Coupee Parish men charged after illegal drugs ordered online and...
-
New study from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ranks Louisiana high in...
-
AAA says crude oil is driving Louisiana gas prices to $4 a...
-
Baton Rouge women honored at annual 'Power of Women' luncheon
-
Baker community marks National Day of Prayer with gathering at city hall
Sports Video
-
2026 Breakout Gymnast of the Year transfers to LSU for her senior...
-
Ole Miss football hires son of Brian Kelly after LSU stint
-
Olympian, Heisman winner among 4 former LSU Tigers who attended 2026 Met...
-
LSU baseball pounds out 16 hits in big win over Wave
-
LSU's Zac Cowan earns SEC Pitcher of the Week