67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: 'Space exploration company' in discussions to purchase ExxonMobil land in Vermilion Parish

2 hours 57 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, May 07 2026 May 7, 2026 May 07, 2026 7:14 PM May 07, 2026 in News
Source: Vermillion Today
By: WBRZ Staff
SpaceX/X

PECAN ISLAND - A state senator told Vermilion Today that a "space exploration company" was discussing buying 136,000 acres of land in Vermillion Parish from ExxonMobil.

State Senator Bob Hensgens could not confirm which company is involved; the report said Elon Musk's SpaceX or Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin could be involved.

Trending News

The 136,000 acres include land west of Intracoastal City, as well as areas north and south of Pecan Island, extending to the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge in Cameron Parish.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days