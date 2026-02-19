Report: Smitty's allowed to let treated stormwater flow into Tangipahoa River

ROSELAND - Storm runoff from the Smitty's Supply explosion can now be treated and allowed to flow back into the Tangipahoa River, The Advocate reported.

The newspaper said Smitty's was granted an emergency permit to put as much as 1 million gallons of treated stormwater per day into the river.

Documents from the LDEQ and obtained by The Advocate say that the discharge could continue daily for the next two months.

Independent investigator Scott Smith said Thursday that the contamination is continuing "to flow from ground zero, through the drainage ditches/ponds and down the Tangipahoa River into Lake Pontchartrain."

Smith said that there will be town hall or informational sessions scheduled in the community soon.