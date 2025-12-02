Lane Kiffin, LSU 'allowing' Charlie Weis to coach Ole Miss offense through playoffs

BATON ROUGE — LSU and new head football coach Lane Kiffin said they will allow Charlie Weis to coach rival Ole Miss' offense through the playoffs, despite Weis joining Kiffin in Baton Rouge.

Weis was one of a few Ole Miss assistant coaches who decided to follow Kiffin to LSU Sunday, ahead of Ole Miss' first playoff berth and on the heels of what many have called the school's most successful season ever. He will continue to serve as the Rebels' offensive coordinator through their playoff run.

“With the playoff committee releasing updated rankings tonight, I wanted it to be known that after conversations with LSU, we are allowing Charlie to return to Ole Miss to coach the team during the playoffs," Kiffin said in a statement Tuesday. "I've already made the committee aware of this and I’m hopeful this decision will allow Ole Miss to receive the highest ranking possible because these great players are very deserving of that. I’m excited that Charlie will be back to help coach the greatest team in the history of Ole Miss.”

In announcing his acceptance of the LSU job, Kiffin said Sunday that Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter denied Kiffin's requests to coach Ole Miss through the playoffs.

The next College Football Playoff committee will release its end-of-regular-season rankings at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Ole Miss was ranked No. 7 before beating Mississippi State and losing Kiffin, Weis and other coaches to LSU over the weekend.