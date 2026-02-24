REPORT: Senate candidate Rep. Julia Letlow failed to report hundreds of individual stock trades on time

WASHINGTON — Rep. Julia Letlow, who is running for Senate and was endorsed by President Donald Trump, did not follow federal law requiring she report more than 200 individual stock trades over the past two years, The Advocate reports.

The paper, citing a document she filed with Congress last month, wrote that she did not report 210 trades, as well as reporting several transactions more than a year late, according to her Periodic Transaction Report filed on Jan. 13, 2026.

Under the 2012 STOCK Act, all members of Congress must report individual stock trades within 45 days.

The paper added that Letlow traded stocks in companies within two or three days of her congressional committees holding hearings on topics that involved those companies.

“Congresswoman Letlow did not direct, approve, or have prior knowledge of any trades,” Matt Smith, a Letlow spokesman, told The Advocate. “They were executed independently by a third-party firm with discretionary authority over a managed account. This was a delayed reporting issue under the STOCK Act and not insider trading.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy, Letlow's opponent in the upcoming Senate race, had been broadcasting ads attacking Letlow for her failure to report the trades.