Report: Saints trade away star DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
NEW ORLEANS - In a surprise move Tuesday, the Saints traded away defensive star Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport was first to report on the trade, which also included a seventh round pick in the 2025 draft. The Saints are getting a fifth-round pick in 2023 and a sixth in 2024.
Full trade terms:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022
??Eagles receive safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Saints’ 7th-round pick in 2025.
??Saints receive the Eagles’ 5th-round pick in 2023 and the worse of their two 6th-round picks in 2024.
