Report: Saints trade away star DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

August 30, 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - In a surprise move Tuesday, the Saints traded away defensive star Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport was first to report on the trade, which also included a seventh round pick in the 2025 draft. The Saints are getting a fifth-round pick in 2023 and a sixth in 2024.

