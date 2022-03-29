83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
REPORT: Saints sign QB Andy Dalton as back-up plan for WInston

Tuesday, March 29 2022
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

The New Orleans Saints are making moves to secure a seasoned back-up to starting quarterback Jameis Winston by adding Andy Dalton according to twitter reports in the league on Tuesday.

Dalton most recently played with the Chicago Bears, however is most notably known as the Cincinnati Bengals quarrterback for ten years.

According to reports the deal is a one-year, three million dollar deal with incentives that could reach up to six million dollars.  

Dalton's Career Stats:

Year
Team
CMP%
YDS
TD
INT
Rating
2021
Bears
63.1
1,515
8
9
76.9
2020
Cowboys
64.9
2,170
14
8
87.3
2019
Bengals
59.5
3,494
16
14
78.3
2018
Bengals
61.9
2,566
21
11
89.6
2017
Bengals
59.9
3,320
25
12
86.6
2016
Bengals
64.7
4,206
18
8
91.8
2015
Bengals
66.1
3,250
25
7
106.3
2014
Bengals
64.2
3,398
19
17
83.5
2013
Bengals
61.9
4,293
33
20
88.8
2012
Bengals
62.3
3,669
27
16
87.4
2011
Bengals
58.1
3,398
20
13
80.4
Career
62.2
35,279
226
135
87.0

