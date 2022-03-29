REPORT: Saints sign QB Andy Dalton as back-up plan for WInston

The New Orleans Saints are making moves to secure a seasoned back-up to starting quarterback Jameis Winston by adding Andy Dalton according to twitter reports in the league on Tuesday.

It’s a one-year, $3 million guaranteed deal that’s worth up to $6M with incentives. https://t.co/esDDt9zPxs — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 29, 2022

Dalton most recently played with the Chicago Bears, however is most notably known as the Cincinnati Bengals quarrterback for ten years.

According to reports the deal is a one-year, three million dollar deal with incentives that could reach up to six million dollars.

Dalton's Career Stats: