REPORT: Saints sign QB Andy Dalton as back-up plan for WInston
The New Orleans Saints are making moves to secure a seasoned back-up to starting quarterback Jameis Winston by adding Andy Dalton according to twitter reports in the league on Tuesday.
It’s a one-year, $3 million guaranteed deal that’s worth up to $6M with incentives. https://t.co/esDDt9zPxs— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 29, 2022
Dalton most recently played with the Chicago Bears, however is most notably known as the Cincinnati Bengals quarrterback for ten years.
According to reports the deal is a one-year, three million dollar deal with incentives that could reach up to six million dollars.
Dalton's Career Stats:
|
Year
|
Team
|
CMP%
|
YDS
|
TD
|
INT
|
Rating
|
2021
|
63.1
|
1,515
|
8
|
9
|
76.9
|
2020
|
64.9
|
2,170
|
14
|
8
|
87.3
|
2019
|
59.5
|
3,494
|
16
|
14
|
78.3
|
2018
|
61.9
|
2,566
|
21
|
11
|
89.6
|
2017
|
59.9
|
3,320
|
25
|
12
|
86.6
|
2016
|
64.7
|
4,206
|
18
|
8
|
91.8
|
2015
|
66.1
|
3,250
|
25
|
7
|
106.3
|
2014
|
64.2
|
3,398
|
19
|
17
|
83.5
|
2013
|
61.9
|
4,293
|
33
|
20
|
88.8
|
2012
|
62.3
|
3,669
|
27
|
16
|
87.4
|
2011
|
58.1
|
3,398
|
20
|
13
|
80.4
|
Career
|
62.2
|
35,279
|
226
|
135
|
87.0
