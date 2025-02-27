Latest Weather Blog
Report: Saints hiring former LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are expected to hire former LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis as the team's defense under new head coach Kellen Moore takes shape, The Advocate reports.
A league source told the paper that the Saints are expected to hire Davis, who spent a year at LSU as one of the highest-paid position coaches in college football.
In addition to his year under Brian Kelly, Davis also coached at Alabama and Texas.
He is the third defensive hire that the Saints have plucked from the college ranks over the last week. He joins defensive backs coach Terry Joseph and linebackers coach Peter Sirmon.
The #Saints are expected to hire Bo Davis to be their defensive line coach, according to a league source, adding another coach from the college ranks.
Davis most recently worked as the DL coach at LSU and is considered one of the NCAA's better DL coaches.— Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) February 27, 2025
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Four parades hitting the streets in Pointe Coupee Parish this week
-
Coroner identifies 20-year-old who died after incident at BREC park early Thursday
-
School system providing registration help for Livingston Parish pre-k, kindergarten students
-
MTV reality star arrested in Ascension Parish for allegedly driving drunk
-
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife and dog found dead in...
Sports Video
-
REPORT: Saints leaning towards keeping QB Derek Carr in 2025
-
No. 3 LSU defeats Dallas Baptist 7-3 on Wednesday night in first...
-
Southern Lab girl's basketball is after back-to-back state championships
-
LSU men's basketball falls to 14-14 with three games left in regular...
-
LSU baseball set for Texas road trip