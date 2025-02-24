Saints begin building defensive coaching staff with assistant hire from college ranks

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are hiring former University of Texas defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Terry Joseph.

The NFL Network reports that Saints head coach Kellen Moore is bringing in Joseph to be the team's defensive passing game coordinator. This will be Joseph's first gig in the NFL.

Longtime college assistant Terry Joseph is leaving Texas to be the #Saints’ defensive pass game coordinator, per source.



Joseph — cousin of #Broncos DC Vance Joseph — recruited and coached Kyle Hamilton and 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron. Now, a big move to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/kLNb96sojx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 24, 2025

Joseph is a New Orleans native whose coaching career began in 1999 at his alma mater, Archbishop Shaw High School. He has spent the past three seasons at Texas and the three seasons prior at Notre Dame. Joseph began coaching at the collegiate level in 2006 when he took a graduate assistant job at LSU.

He played collegiate baseball at Northwestern State University before he was selected in the 13th round of the 1995 MLB Draft. Joseph spent four years in the Chicago Cubs minor league system before becoming a football coach.

The defensive hire comes less than a week after Moore hired former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley as his defensive coordinator.