Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saints begin building defensive coaching staff with assistant hire from college ranks

1 hour 33 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, February 24 2025 Feb 24, 2025 February 24, 2025 1:39 PM February 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are hiring former University of Texas defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Terry Joseph.

The NFL Network reports that Saints head coach Kellen Moore is bringing in Joseph to be the team's defensive passing game coordinator. This will be Joseph's first gig in the NFL.

Joseph is a New Orleans native whose coaching career began in 1999 at his alma mater, Archbishop Shaw High School. He has spent the past three seasons at Texas and the three seasons prior at Notre Dame. Joseph began coaching at the collegiate level in 2006 when he took a graduate assistant job at LSU. 

He played collegiate baseball at Northwestern State University before he was selected in the 13th round of the 1995 MLB Draft. Joseph spent four years in the Chicago Cubs minor league system before becoming a football coach.

The defensive hire comes less than a week after Moore hired former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley as his defensive coordinator. 

