New Orleans Saints hiring another defensive coach from collegiate ranks

1 hour 39 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, February 25 2025 Feb 25, 2025 February 25, 2025 5:00 PM February 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

NEW ORLEANS- The Saints staff on the defensive side of the ball keeps getting bigger this offseason. Reports say New Orleans is hiring University of California, Berkley defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon as the team's linebackers coach.

Sirmon was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2000 and played linebacker for the franchise until 2006. He began his collegiate career in 2008 when he was hired as the linebackers coach for Central Washington. His coaching journey has taken him to many places, including the Tennessee Volunteers in 2010 and 2011 when he crossed paths with the Saints' new defensive passing game coordinator, Terry Joseph. Sirmon was the defensive coordinator at Cal for the past five seasons.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore hired former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley last week as the team's defensive coordinator. Since then, he has added Sirmon and Joseph to his staff who both have roots in college football and will make their NFL coaching debuts in 2025. 

