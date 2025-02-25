Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans Saints hiring another defensive coach from collegiate ranks
NEW ORLEANS- The Saints staff on the defensive side of the ball keeps getting bigger this offseason. Reports say New Orleans is hiring University of California, Berkley defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon as the team's linebackers coach.
Sources: Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon is leaving to become the linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints. pic.twitter.com/t5K129TzFi— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 25, 2025
Sirmon was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2000 and played linebacker for the franchise until 2006. He began his collegiate career in 2008 when he was hired as the linebackers coach for Central Washington. His coaching journey has taken him to many places, including the Tennessee Volunteers in 2010 and 2011 when he crossed paths with the Saints' new defensive passing game coordinator, Terry Joseph. Sirmon was the defensive coordinator at Cal for the past five seasons.
Trending News
Saints head coach Kellen Moore hired former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley last week as the team's defensive coordinator. Since then, he has added Sirmon and Joseph to his staff who both have roots in college football and will make their NFL coaching debuts in 2025.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Impact Charter School Board members vote to put school leaders on administrative...
-
One person in 'serious' condition after reported shooting on North Foster
-
2une In Previews: Celebrating the capital region with 225Fest
-
Police respond to crash involving BRPD unit early Tuesday morning
-
2une In Previews: Celebrating the capital region with 225 Day