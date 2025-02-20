43°
Report: Saints hire Garrett Nussmeier's dad as new OC
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints have hired the father of LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier to lead their offense, Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
The #Saints are hiring #Eagles QBs coach Doug Nussmeier as their new offensive coordinator under coach Kellen Moore, per The Insiders.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 20, 2025
The favorite all along, Nussmeier lands in New Orleans with a ring to help teach Moore’s version of the scheme. An important hire. pic.twitter.com/aSAH5aX791
Doug Nussmeier, 54, worked with Saints head coach Kellen Moore for the Cowboys, Chargers and Eagles. Before his time in Dallas, Doug Nussmeier was a quarterback for the Saints. He was drafted in the fourth round in 1994.
