Report: Saints hire Garrett Nussmeier's dad as new OC

2 hours 46 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, February 20 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: @RapSheet

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints have hired the father of LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier to lead their offense, Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 

Doug Nussmeier, 54, worked with Saints head coach Kellen Moore for the Cowboys, Chargers and Eagles. Before his time in Dallas, Doug Nussmeier was a quarterback for the Saints. He was drafted in the fourth round in 1994. 

