70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

President Trump expected to attend LSU-Alabama game this weekend

1 hour 48 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, November 04 2019 Nov 4, 2019 November 04, 2019 2:32 PM November 04, 2019 in Top Story
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

TUSCALOOSA - Multiple reports suggest President Donald Trump is attending the highly anticipated meeting between #1 LSU and #2 Alabama.

Multiple outlets are reporting Trump will be present when the Tigers and Crimson Tide kick off in Tuscaloosa. A White House reporter for CNN says there are plans for a visit, but no other details are known at this time. 

The game is slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

President Trump previously attended the 2017 National Championship game, which also featured Alabama, before leaving at halftime. He hosted the Crimson Tide at the White House later that year to congratulate them on their 26-23 win over Georgia.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days