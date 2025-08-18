Report: Potential budget shortfall in Zachary causes tension among officials

ZACHARY - City leaders asked the council to amend the budget to reflect an expected budget shortfall, which is raising some tension among Zachary leadership, The Advocate reported.

After a lengthy discussion, the council introduced an ordinance that would grant the leaders' request. However, this discussion highlighted recent tensions regarding millage rates in the city.

In July, city leaders proposed upping millages from 5.07 to 5.48, an increase that would reportedly generate an extra $98,000 a year, according the The Advocate. The motion was approved with a 3-2 vote. One of the "nay" votes belonged to Councilman John LeBlanc, who alleged the City Attorney, John Hopewell, threatened him with political consequences if he didn't agree.

LeBlanc called for Hopewell to resign and for the mayor to investigate. The council has yet to re-vote on the millage hike.

The proposed ordinance read, "the Mayor has determined that it will be necessary to amend and correct the current general fund budget for the current fiscal year which commenced July 1, 2025 … due to the failure of the City Council to roll the City’s Millage forward as anticipated and approved in that budget’s adoption.”

Other councilmembers, including Ambre DeVirgilio, took issue with the wording of the statement, saying that the inclusion of the word "failure" meant the council had done something wrong.

New motions were made to adjust the language of and introduce the ordinance, which both passed.

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 26.