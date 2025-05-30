Report: Pelicans' Zion Williamson accused of raping, threatening to kill ex-girlfriend, her parents

LOS ANGELES — New Orleans Pelican forward Zion Williamson has been accused of rape in a newly filed lawsuit, Sports Illustrated reported Friday.

The suit, filed Thursday, says that Williamson and the plaintiff started dating while the basketball player was a freshman at Duke in 2018, alleging that he raped her twice in Los Angeles in 2020.

The unnamed woman, who says she dated Williamson through 2023, also alleges that multiple other incidents took place in New Orleans.

According to court documents shared by Puck News founder and correspondent Eriq Gardner, Williamson threatened to have his paid security guard shoot the alleged victim in the head multiple times in Louisiana. Williamson also allegedly threatened to have the woman's parents killed.

Records also say that he is accused of continuously monitoring her location and rifling through her belongings.