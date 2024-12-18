68°
Report: New Orleans Saints sign Clyde Edwards-Helaire to practice squad

By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints signed former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to their practice squad, reports said Wednesday. 

The Baton Rouge native posted Dec. 16 that he was leaving the Kansas City Chiefs. 

The signing was first reported by Nick Underhill, who added that the move came after Alvin Kamara suffered an injury in Sunday's game.

