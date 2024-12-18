68°
Report: New Orleans Saints sign Clyde Edwards-Helaire to practice squad
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints signed former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to their practice squad, reports said Wednesday.
The Saints signed Clyde Edwards-Helaire, per source. Some help at running back— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 18, 2024
The Baton Rouge native posted Dec. 16 that he was leaving the Kansas City Chiefs.
Love ya KC! A family I didn’t know I needed, y’all made a Kid from Baton Rouge dreams come true!— GLYDE (@Clydro_22) December 16, 2024
To Chiefs Kingdom , its all love and the support I had in troubling times will forever be unmatched from you guys! With love! ?? ??
-Clydro ???
The signing was first reported by Nick Underhill, who added that the move came after Alvin Kamara suffered an injury in Sunday's game.
