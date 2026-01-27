46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: National clothing retailer Francesca's closing both Baton Rouge stores

1 hour 34 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, January 27 2026 Jan 27, 2026 January 27, 2026 4:07 PM January 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Francesca's, a national women's clothing retailer with five stores in south Louisiana, will close all its locations this month, The Advocate reported.

Francesca’s, which has locations in the Mall of Louisiana and Perkins Rowe in Baton Rouge, will cease operations and has begun liquidation sales at its stores and website.

Trending News

Francesca's, which opened in 1999, had more than 450 locations across the U.S.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days