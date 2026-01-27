46°
Latest Weather Blog
Report: National clothing retailer Francesca's closing both Baton Rouge stores
BATON ROUGE - Francesca's, a national women's clothing retailer with five stores in south Louisiana, will close all its locations this month, The Advocate reported.
Francesca’s, which has locations in the Mall of Louisiana and Perkins Rowe in Baton Rouge, will cease operations and has begun liquidation sales at its stores and website.
Trending News
Francesca's, which opened in 1999, had more than 450 locations across the U.S.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
TikTok settles as social media giants face landmark trial over youth addiction...
-
Police arrest woman in Biloxi accused of making threatening phone calls to...
-
Third person arrested in connection with deadly beating, shooting incident in November
-
United Cajun Navy hits the road, helping neighboring states in freezing temperatures
-
20-year-old man airlifted to hospital after being shot in back along Jetson...
Sports Video
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
-
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...
-
No. 1 OT recruit in transfer portal Jordan Seaton commits to LSU