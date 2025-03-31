REPORT: LSU women's basketball forward Sa'Myah Smith enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - Multiple reports say that a key starter for LSU women's basketball has entered the transfer portal. Talia Goodman with On3 Sports reports that forward Sa'Myah Smith is looking to transfer after LSU's Elite 8 loss to UCLA on Sunday.

BREAKING: LSU’s Sa’Myah Smith has entered the transfer portal, sources told @On3sports.



The 6-2 sophomore averaged 6.6 ppg and 6.4 rpg.



Smith averaged 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game this season, including 4 points and 10 rebounds against the Bruins.

The redshirt sophomore contributed to LSU's national championship run in 2023 before tearing her ACL last season.