Report: LSU linebacker expected to miss remainder of season with knee injury

4 hours 14 minutes 12 seconds ago Sunday, September 22 2024 Sep 22, 2024 September 22, 2024 7:33 PM September 22, 2024 in News
Source: 247Sports
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - LSU linebacker Harold Perkins is expected to be out for the season with a torn ACL, reports said. 

247Sports was the first to report the news that Perkins injury could keep him out for the rest of the year. 

Perkins, a junior from New Orleans, left the field during LSU's game against UCLA with an injury. After the game, head coach Brian Kelly said that Perkins would undergo some testing and there would be an update on his condition Monday. 

