Report: LSU linebacker expected to miss remainder of season with knee injury

BATON ROUGE - LSU linebacker Harold Perkins is expected to be out for the season with a torn ACL, reports said.

247Sports was the first to report the news that Perkins injury could keep him out for the rest of the year.

Perkins, a junior from New Orleans, left the field during LSU's game against UCLA with an injury. After the game, head coach Brian Kelly said that Perkins would undergo some testing and there would be an update on his condition Monday.