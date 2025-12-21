69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

REPORT: LSU is expected to hire Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin Smith

50 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, December 21 2025 Dec 21, 2025 December 21, 2025 8:35 PM December 21, 2025 in Sports
Source: On3 Sports
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - Lane Kiffin and LSU are expected to hire Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin Smith to fill the same role with the Tigers, On3 Sports reports.

In a video posted to LSU Football's social media accounts, Smith is seen arriving to the football practice facility with Kiffin and other assistant coaches.

Pete Nakos confirmed the report with sources.

Smith spent five seasons in Oxford and helped develop talented running backs like Kewan Lacy, Quinshon Judkins, Henry Parrish and more.

Trending News

In 2025, the Rebels averaged 185.6 rushing yards per game for a total of 2413 yards on the season with 36 rushing touchdowns.

Earlier this week, LSU interim head coach and running backs coach, Frank Wilson, accepted a job at Ole Miss to coach their running backs.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days