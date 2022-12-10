69°
Report: LSU Defensive end BJ Ojulari expected to declare for NFL Draft

By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - LSU Captain and defensive end BJ Ojulari is expected to declare for the NFL Draft, per On3sports.

The junior racked up 5 sacks and 56 tackles for the Tigers this season. On Tuesday he was named to to the First Team All-SEC. 

