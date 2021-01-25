Report: LSU close to hiring new defensive coordinator

BATON ROUGE - For the second time in just as many weeks, the Tigers appear to have their eyes on a new defensive coordinator hire.

According to FOX Sports, LSU is in talks to name Daronte Jones its next DC. Jones is currently the defensive back coach for the Minnesota Vikings and also worked under former LSU DC Dave Aranda at Wisconsin.

SOURCE: #Vikings DB coach Daronte Jones is expected to become the new DC at #LSU. Jones, a protege of Dave Aranda coached under the ex Tigers DC when he was at Wisconsin. Jones, who spent the day interviewing w/ Ed Orgeron, was DC for 5 yrs at Bowie St. and had the No. 1 D in D2. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 25, 2021

Jones reportedly interviewed with Coach Ed Orgeron Monday, less than a week after the team seemingly let another potential defensive coordinator slip through its hands.

Reports suggested last week that Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen was all but a lock for the spot. But a last-minute push from New Orleans kept Nielsen with the team under a new contract.

The search for LSU's next DC has gone on for several weeks since the team parted with Bo Pelini after just one disastrous season, during which the Tigers defense put up multiple historically poor performances.