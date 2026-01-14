LSU linebacker bids farewell to Baton Rouge, declares for NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE — LSU linebacker Harold Perkins bid farewell to Baton Rouge on Wednesday as he declared his name for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The redshirt junior posted the announcement on social media, "These past few years at LSU have shaped me in ways I'll be grateful for forever." He continued by thanking his coaches, teammates, support staff and "the best fans in college football."

Perkins racked up numerous awards over his time at LSU, including multiple first and second-team All-SEC honors. He started in 36 of the 43 games he played in, accruing 220 total tackles, 17 sacks and five interceptions, according to LSU's website.

Perkins also wore the famed No. 7 jersey in his final two years, the prior of which he missed most of due to a torn ACL.