Report: Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry tests positive for coronavirus

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has tested positive for coronavirus according to a report from the Advocate.

Landry was scheduled to greet Vice President Pence on the tarmac Tuesday morning as Pence is arriving in Louisiana to discuss the surging number of virus cases in the state. Landry is no longer expected to meet the Vice President due to testing positive for the virus.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry won’t be on the tarmac to greet Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday morning because he has tested positive for coronavirus, according to an email blast to employees of the state Department of Justice. #lalege — Mark Ballard (@MarkBallardCnb) July 14, 2020

In a letter to BESE members, Landry urged the panel to avoid mandating face masks when schools reopen saying it would "create a situation that may cross the line of liberty". BESE is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday to approve minimum safety standards.