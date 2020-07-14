93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry tests positive for coronavirus

3 hours 53 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 July 14, 2020 9:42 AM July 14, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has tested positive for coronavirus according to a report from the Advocate.

Landry was scheduled to greet Vice President Pence on the tarmac Tuesday morning as Pence is arriving in Louisiana to discuss the surging number of virus cases in the state. Landry is no longer expected to meet the Vice President due to testing positive for the virus.

In a letter to BESE members, Landry urged the panel to avoid mandating face masks when schools reopen saying it would "create a situation that may cross the line of liberty". BESE is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday to approve minimum safety standards.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days