REPORT: LDH employees working in SNAP program given furlough notice

2 hours 23 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, October 28 2025 Oct 28, 2025 October 28, 2025 6:05 PM October 28, 2025 in News
Source: WWNO
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Employees that work in the Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program were given an official notice they may be furloughed if the federal government shutdown continues, WWNO reported. 

A letter published by the radio station says that employees may be furloughed and not receive pay from Nov. 3 through Dec. 2 if the "Schumer Shutdown" continues. 

The notice was sent by Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Bruce Greenstein to LDH SNAP staff on Monday.

The letter says employees may be called back to work if the shutdown ends. Staff is expected to be notified again 'if and when the layoff avoidance plan is approved by the Director of State Civil Service."

For information about SNAP Assistance, click here. 

