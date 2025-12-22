65°
REPORT: Lane Kiffin's son Knox to enroll at U-High in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Class of 2028 quarterback Knox Kiffin is set to start the upcoming semester at U-High, according to On3 Sports.
Let’s go!! https://t.co/6OgkWVrL3K— Knox Kiffin (@KnoxKiffinQB) December 23, 2025
Kiffin is the son of LSU head football coach Lane Kiffin, who took over the program at the end of November.
