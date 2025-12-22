65°
REPORT: Lane Kiffin's son Knox to enroll at U-High in Baton Rouge

Monday, December 22 2025
Source: On3 Sports
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Class of 2028 quarterback Knox Kiffin is set to start the upcoming semester at U-High, according to On3 Sports. 

Kiffin is the son of LSU head football coach Lane Kiffin, who took over the program at the end of November. 

