Report: Hyundai to build multibillion-dollar steel mill in Ascension Parish
DONALDSONVILLE - Auto company Hyundai is planning to build a multibillion dollar steel mill near Donaldsonville, according to The Advocate.
The facility would be built on several hundred acres of sugar cane field near Donaldsonville, where the land was re-zoned by the parish for industrial use.
Hyundai and Louisiana officials agreed on incentives and tax in December, with Hyundai planning to break ground as soon as 2026. The Advocate says if approved by stated and local regulators, it could be running by 2029.
Hyundai is expected to spend more than $6 billion on the facility.
