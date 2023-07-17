Report: Former employee who killed workers at Harvey shipyard shot by deputies

Photo: WWL-TV

HARVEY, La. - A recently-fired employee of a shipyard in Jefferson Parish walked into work on Monday, shot two former coworkers and then drove away. After an hours-long search, the shooter was found by deputies and was killed in a gun battle.

WWL-TV reports the shooting happened Monday at FMY Shipyard in Harvey. The attacker, who has not been publicly identified, killed 48-year-old Nakie Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr.

BREAKING: Authorities say a former employee killed two current employees at FMT Shipyard in Harvey Monday. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/O1a0G3Yf5y — Mike McDaniel (@McDanielWWLTV) July 17, 2023

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies tracked down the shooter to an apartment complex in Harvey. Sheriff Lopinto said the suspect fired shots at deputies and some landed in different apartments, but no one else was injured.