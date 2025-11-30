62°
Latest Weather Blog
REPORT: Florida hires Tulane's Jon Sumrall to be next Gator head coach
NEW ORLEANS - Florida is hiring Tulane's Jon Sumrall as the Gators' next head coach, according to multiple reports.
Sources: Florida is finalizing a six-year deal to make Tulane’s Jon Sumrall the head coach at an average of nearly $7.5 million per year, with significant incentives tied to the College Football Playoff. Sumrall is 42-11 in four seasons as a head coach. pic.twitter.com/woryZCvedm— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 30, 2025
Tulane is 10-2 this season and will host the American Conference Championship game against North Texas Friday at 7 p.m. on WBRZ.
In Sumrall's two seasons at Tulane, he is 19-7 overall. Before Tulane, Sumrall was 23-4 in two seasons at Troy, winning two Sun Belt titles.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. John deputy killed in Thanksgiving shooting, brother arrested
-
Hammond Police: One dead after shooting at salon, suspect in custody
-
Baton Rouge Police Department arrests man after vehicle pursuit leads to drug...
-
Baton Rouge Police Homicide detectives investigating shooting that left one dead
-
Southern upsets Grambling in Bayou Classic