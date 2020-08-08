83°
Report: First LSU football player opts out of 2020 season due to COVID-19

Saturday, August 08 2020
Source: Sport Illustrated
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - An LSU defensive lineman decided to opt out of the 2020 football season due to the coronavirus.

According to Sports Illustrated, Neil Farrell will not play in this upcoming football season due to health concerns with COVID-19.

Farrell and his family was affected by the virus, but he plans to return to the team next season.

The defensive lineman is the first LSU player to sit out this season. 

Leading the defensive line with 46 tackles in 2019, adding seven tackles for loss and three sacks, Farrell was expected to compete for a starting a position on the defensive line this year. 

