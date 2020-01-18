Report: Corey Raymond has turned down a job offer from Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE - With Joe Brady going back to the NFL and Dave Aranda leaving LSU for Baylor, familiar faces will be few and far between this upcoming season, but one coach is staying put for now.

According to sources LSU's defensive back coach, Corey Raymond has turned down a job offer from Texas A&M.

The Aggies have been keeping a close eye on Raymond for a while. The Texas college had plans for Raymond to be their new cornerback coach after their previous coach, Maurice Linguist, left for a job with the Dallas Cowboys.

Earlier this week there was also reports that despite University of Georgia's interest in Raymond, he would remain at LSU. You can click here to view the story.