62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Corey Raymond has turned down a job offer from Texas A&M

2 hours 6 minutes 49 seconds ago Saturday, January 18 2020 Jan 18, 2020 January 18, 2020 9:16 PM January 18, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - With Joe Brady going back to the NFL and Dave Aranda leaving LSU for Baylor, familiar faces will be few and far between this upcoming season, but one coach is staying put for now.

According to sources LSU's defensive back coach, Corey Raymond has turned down a job offer from Texas A&M.

The Aggies have been keeping a close eye on Raymond for a while. The Texas college had plans for Raymond to be their new cornerback coach after their previous coach, Maurice Linguist, left for a job with the Dallas Cowboys.

Earlier this week there was also reports that despite University of Georgia's interest in Raymond, he would remain at LSU. You can click here to view the story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days