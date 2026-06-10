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REPORT: Brian Kelly working at Memphis as unofficial consultant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Former LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly is working as an unofficial consultant for the Memphis football program, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal.
Following his firing from LSU, Kelly is working as an unpaid consultant for Memphis Head Coach Charles Huff.
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Former Texas coach Charlie Strong and former Florida State and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher have also appeared in Memphis.
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