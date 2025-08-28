76°
Report: Boosie pleads guilty to federal gun charge in San Diego

August 27, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SAN DIEGO - Baton Rouge rapper Boosie accepted a plea deal in a federal firearm possession case, according to Billboard.com.

Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in a San Diego federal court. He said on social media that he accepted a plea deal in a gun case earlier in August.

Police found two loaded handguns in the vehicle he was in during a traffic stop. He was in San Diego to film a music video.

Hatch is set to be sentenced on Nov. 21.

