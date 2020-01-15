Report: Attorney of accused Baton Rouge killer Kenneth Gleason suspended

Chris Alexander

BATON ROUGE - An attorney representing a man who allegedly killed two people in a high-profile murder case has been suspended by the state Supreme Court.

Chris Alexander was arrested last month in Livingston Parish and accused of fraudulently filing court documents to get another client out of jail. Alexander was suspended from practicing law on an interim basis.

According to the Advocate, the Supreme Court said it acted on a joint petition for interim suspension filed by Alexander and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

"I believe I was overzealous and exercised bad judgment in an effort to help this family," Alexander reportedly said of his actions. "It doesn't excuse anything, and I'm accepting full responsibility. But my actions were sincere. This is humbling."

The suspension poses a potential roadblock for Gleason's April 27 trial date.

His client, 25-year-old Kenneth Gleason, is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree murder in the 2017 shooting deaths of Bruce Cofield and Donald Smart respectively.

Gleason is also charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder from a September 11, 2017, incident in which he allegedly fired several shots into the home of the only black family on the Sandy Ridge Drive block where he lived with his parents. Two men were inside but not injured.

Authorities said the three nighttime attacks were apparently random and possibly racially motivated.