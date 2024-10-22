Report: Alvin Kamara signs $24.5M, two-year extension with the Saints

NEW ORLEANS - Saints running back Alvin Kamara has reached an agreement with the organization to extend his stay in New Orleans.

The news was first reported by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network and confirmed by Kamara's agent Brad Cicala of Quality Control Sports.

Kamara and the Saints have reached a two-year extension worth $24.5 million.

Kamara, who was a third round draft pick by the Black and Gold in 2017, will likely retire as a Saint. He will be in his tenth season in the NFL at the time the contract expires.

So far in the 2024 season, Kamara has 111 carries for 438 yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Saints will travel to Los Angeles to play the Chargers Sunday at 3 p.m. CST.