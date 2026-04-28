Prairieville Fire Department working electrical hazard on Tiggy Duplessis Rd, road shut down

PRAIRIEVILLE — The Prairieville Fire Department is working an electrical hazard on Tiggy Duplessis Road.

Officials say cable and power lines are intertwined in a downed tree. Fire officials added that a cable landed on a car, no injuries have been reported

The road is shut down in both directions from Highway 621 to Golden Meadow until further notice. Drivers should use an alternative route.