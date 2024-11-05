76°
Rep. Steve Scalise wins re-election in state's 1st Congressional District

Tuesday, November 05 2024
METAIRIE — Rep. Steve Scalise (R) won reelection Tuesday night in the state's 1st Congressional District.

Scalise, the majority leader of the House, beat Randall Arrington (R), J. "Frankie" Hyers (NP), Mel Manuel (D) and Ross Shales (R) by a margin of 2-1.

Scalise has been in Congress since 2008.

Read more about state election results here.

