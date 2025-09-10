91°
Latest Weather Blog
Remembering Hurricane Katrina: The history of contraflow
BATON ROUGE - Contraflow, the helpful traffic tool used after LSU football games, was created during emergency planning to help save lives while Hurricane Katrina was moving closer to the Louisiana coast.
Trending News
Twenty years after the storm made landfall, contraflow designer Brian Wolshon talks about how he solved the problem of trying to move the entire city in a matter of hours.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
What was found in Smitty's plume?
-
First meeting held to discuss building of memorial for French Quarter terrorist...
-
Small Business Administration offering relief for La. small businesses affected by Smitty's...
-
11 Baton Rouge restaurants participating in Joe Burrow Foundation's Dine For 9...
-
Bogalusa man killed, three others hurt in Livingston Parish crash Monday night