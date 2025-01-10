Latest Weather Blog
Police arrest 15-year-old accused of involvement in Christmas parade shooting; two other teens sought
BATON ROUGE — A teenage attempted murder suspect wanted for a shooting shortly after a downtown Baton Rouge Christmas parade was arrested Friday.
Baton Rouge Police said officers arrested Christopher King, 15, for the Dec. 14 shooting that left one person with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
WBRZ previously reported that three warrants were issued for the shooting, including King's. It’s not clear why an adult warrant was issued for King.
Two 17-year-olds — Treyvon Collins and Eddie Monroe — are still wanted.
Two of the teens had spent months in jail accused of the first murder of 2024, but were released after a grand jury failed to indict them.
Arrest warrants show that investigators found a video of four people involved in the gunfire near the U.S.S Kidd Museum after the parade. They were seen inside a store nearby just before the shooting and the warrant says Collins was “brandishing a firearm and aggressively speaking” to another person.
King was booked into the EBR Juvenile Detention on attempted first-degree murder and illegal weapons charges.
Police added that King was arrested in 2024 for attempted murder, but was never formally charged due to lack of evidence.
