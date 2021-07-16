75°
Reinstated LA County mask mandate could affect start of LSU football season

Tiger fans traveling to Pasadena in September for the start of football season will need to pack a mask.

After an increase in cases, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has decided to reinstate its mask mandate. Regardless of vaccination status, anyone indoors within the county has to wear a mask. This new mandate will go into effect just before midnight on Saturday.

This decision comes just one month after California dropped its statewide mask mandate and UCLA announced one hundred percent capacity for all sporting events in the fall. Since there is no time limit set, fans going to see the Tigers play the Bruins in the Rose Bowl on September 4 might have to mask up.

The Golden Band from Tigerland has already said it will not be in attendance.

