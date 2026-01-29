47°
BRPD: Man wanted for allegedly cashing fraudulent checks at local Mexican restaurant

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man is wanted by police for allegedly cashing two fraudulent checks at a local Mexican restaurant, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

An arrest warrant shows Marcus Wilson, 55, allegedly cashed two $1,500 checks at a Mexican restaurant off Old Hammond Highway in Baton Rouge.

According to the warrant, Wilson cashed the first one last September, but it bounced back as fraudulent a few days later, after he was given the cash. He came back in October and allegedly cashed the second check, which also bounced back shortly after. 

Wilson is wanted on charges of felony theft, two counts of monetary instrument abuse, two counts of issuing worthless checks and theft of goods. 

