6 inmates flee Lake Providence prison; 2 accused killers have ties to Baton Rouge cases

LAKE PROVIDENCE — Six inmates escaped from a jail at Lake Providence late Thursday, including two accused killers with ties to Baton Rouge cases, the East Carroll Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Destin Brogan, 22, and Trenton Taplin, 30, are awaiting trials for homicides in East Baton Rouge Parish. Jail records show that Brogan and Kolin Looney, 21, had transferred in to the Riverbend Detention Center three weeks ago, while the others entered last year.

Brogan is awaiting a May 11 trial for second degree murder in East Baton Rouge Parish. He's accused in a a 2022 shooting at a Yorkfield Drive apartment.

Taplin is awaiting trial on first-degree murder and attempted murder connected to a 2020 shooting off Plank Road. Taplin is due in court April 11.

Looney was awaiting trial on charges from Lafayette Parish. He previously pleaded guilty in East Baton Rouge Parish to simple burglary and simple criminal property damage.

The other inmates identified as escapees are Krisean Salinas, 21, from St. Mary Parish; Kevin Slaughter, 25, from Rapides Parish; and Kopelon Vicknair, 20, of Lafayette Parish. Jail records also spelled his name as Koplelon Vicknair.

Vicknair, initially from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was accused of killing an 18-year-old in 2023 and a newspaper profile of him showed him earning his high school diploma while in jail.

The Rapides Parish Journal reported Slaughter is accused of aggravated assault and other charges filed last month.

WBRZ previously reported that Salinas was arrested in Lafourche Parish in 2019. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office listed theft and a number of vehicle-related charges against him last year.