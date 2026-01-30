Latest Weather Blog
New details on shooting that left 18-year-old dead following a basketball game
ST. GEORGE — New details on a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead after a basketball game have emerged following an investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
On Jan. 22, deputies with the sheriff's office were sent to a shooting at Barringer Foreman Road Church.
According to arrest records, deputies arrived to find 18-year-old Christopher Joe in the church's gym with a gunshot wound to the head. Joe was transported to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition until dying from his injuries on Jan. 24.
During the investigation, investigators spoke with eyewitnesses who identified the shooter as 51-year-old Lee Andrew Johnson.
According to witnesses, the two exchanged words during a basketball game, which witnesses claimed revolved around the game and were not "threats of violence."
After the exchange, Joe allegedly turned away from Johnson and began gathering his belongings. Witnesses told deputies that Johnson then allegedly took out a gun, pointed it at the back of Joe's head and shot him before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.
Detectives investigating the shooting noted that there was no physical altercation between Joe and Johnson prior to the shooting.
According to arrest records, following Johnson's arrest on Jan. 22, he allegedly admitted to shooting Joe during an interview with investigators.
Johnson is currently being charged with second-degree murder.
