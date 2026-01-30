51°
Man arrested for allegedly killing 26-year-old along Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested Friday for allegedly killing a 26-year-old along Airline Highway, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Jiren Graham, 24, is accused of shooting 26-year-old Christian McClain on Jan. 22. BRPD said McClain was shot while sitting in his car in a parking lot along Airline Highway near Harry Drive. McClain was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.
BRPD said its SWAT team, with help from the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, arrested Graham on Friday. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a second-degree murder charge.
