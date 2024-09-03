85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Referee shortage causing high school football games to move to new nights

2 hours 29 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, September 03 2024 Sep 3, 2024 September 03, 2024 6:07 PM September 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: David Hamilton

High school football kicks off this week for most schools in Louisiana with many games scheduled on Thursday and Saturday nights due to referee shortages. 

Louis Metevia assigns referees for Baton Rouge football games. He says the shortage is a primary impact on the new game day schedule.

"We are spreading out on Thursdays because of the shortage of officials. If everybody tried to play on Friday night, I wouldn't be able to service all of them. This isn't just Baton Rouge, this is all over the state," Metevia said. 

Metevia said 167 men and women are on staff to call games in the area, but it's not enough to put all the games on Friday. LHSAA Assistant Director Lee Sanders says there's an official shortage in every sport and he can only speculate on the reason.

"Sportsmanship, people's attitude towards authority figures. Whether it's an officer of the law, a principal at a local school or someone who's wearing stripes trying to enforce the rules at a football game " Sanders said. 

Sanders says there is currently no plan to cancel any games this season and said they will continue to move games to adjust as needed because they feel high school sports are just too important to cut out.

Trending News

"They allow our young people to compete on courts fields, and mats all across the state," he said. "With no high school officials, there are no high school sports."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days