DA asks for local rapper's bond to be revoked, paperwork says artist hasn't stopped performing since arrest

BATON ROUGE — The district attorney has filed a motion to revoke or increase the bond of Austin Jackson, a man facing weapons charges, after prosecutors say he failed to comply with his bond monitoring conditions and may have traveled out of state.

Court records from the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court show the motion was filed May 12 in the 19th Judicial District Court.

According to the motion, Jackson was arrested on April 1 on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of weapons, in connection with an incident on March 22. His bond was set at $40,000 by Commissioner Kory Tauzin with conditions that included enrolling in bond monitoring, using an electronic phone monitoring device, signing protective orders before release, and possessing no handguns.

The motion says Jackson, a local rapper who is also known as BBE AJ, signed his bond on April 5, and bonded out by Winter Anderson of Come Get Me Bail Bonds. Prosecutors note the bond conditions required him to sign protective orders before release, but say that was "obviously not done."

Protective orders were issued on April 8 in favor of two alleged victims, according to the motion. The motion also alleges Jackson failed to complete required Shadow Track notifications on multiple occasions. Shadow Track is a mobile app that allows defendants to self-report, check in, and notify officials of their location.

According to a May 6 email from Home Bound Monitoring (HBM) to Commissioner Tauzin and others, "Austin Jackson did not complete Shadow Track notifications on 5/5/26, therefore we did not have his location on this date."

Campbell sent another violation report on May 11, saying "Mr. Jackson did not complete Shadow Track notifications on May 9 and May 10, therefore we did not have his location on both dates."

The motion also cites social media posts from Jackson's Instagram account during the same period. On May 6 at approximately 1:48 p.m., a story showed him dancing on stage with a sombrero at what appears to be a Cinco de Mayo celebration. On May 9, a flyer for Boosie Bash at the Cajun Dome in Lafayette was posted to his account along with a picture of Jackson.

On May 11, at approximately 10:20 a.m., an Instagram story indicated he'd be in New York.

The motion states it appears Jackson's phone was functioning during the period he was not in compliance with his monitoring, and they believed he was in New York, performing at a concert that night, based on social media posts.

Although his bond doesn’t restrict out-of-state travel, prosecutors argue Jackson has shown no indication he intends to stop violating his bond conditions and say his current bond is not sufficient to compel him to refrain from criminal conduct.

The state is asking the court to revoke the bond or, alternatively, increase and amend it to include at least a functioning monitoring device with appropriate supervision and conditions, including a curfew.

Jackson is accused of shooting at a vehicle as it was leaving the 4000 block of Plank Road earlier this year. No injuries were reported, but 15 shell casings were recovered at the scene.