Red stick, gray skies

A few sprinkles to start off the day. We could see an isolated thunderstorm this morning as well. Beyond that, we'll stay dry later in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

By midnight, if you're heading out to watch the red stick drop, you'll need a jacket, but not necessarily a rain jacket. Temperatures will be near 48° under mostly cloudy skies. No rain is expected.

No rain is expected overnight as well, but we will be chillier as we drop to 41°.

The forecast has been changing a bit into tomorrow, we're not expecting as much rain coverage, but a few showers are possible. We will stay mostly cloudy with some breaks in the cloud cover.

The weekend will be chilly as we struggle to reach the 50's, and lows will drop to the 30's. We'll keep some clouds with us until a pesky stationary front keeping the clouds in place, eventually moves east and takes some of this moisture with it. We'll see eventual clearing into the weekend, and start of the first full week of 2016 with chilly and sunny January weather.

Happy New Year!

