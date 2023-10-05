88°
Red flag warning issued for Saturday, critical fire conditions possible

34 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, October 05 2023 Oct 5, 2023 October 05, 2023 2:16 PM October 05, 2023 in Weather news
Source: The Storm Station
By: Meteorologist Balin Rogers

A ***RED FLAG WARNING*** has been issued for this Saturday. It will be in effect from 11am to 7pm. The combination of severe to extreme drought, low relative humidity, and north winds 10-15mph with higher gust will lead to critical fire conditions. Any ongoing or new fires will spread rapidly. 

Even though it will not be as warm, the listed conditions above will be enough for critical fire conditions. Please make sure you are adhering to the statewide burn ban. Any small spark could ignite a fire that will spread rapidly.  

